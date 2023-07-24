Chicago Man Charged in Shooting that Left 64-Year-Old Injured on West Strong Street: CPD

A 49-year-old Chicago man has been charged after a 64-year-old man was shot and critically wounded on the city’s Northwest Side. Benjamin Ardelean has been charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm in connection with the incident, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The shooting took place on Saturday afternoon in the Forest Glen neighborhood. Chicago police officers arrested Ardelean shortly after the incident. The victim, a 64-year-old man, was shot in the chest following an argument. He was rushed to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition.

The Chicago Police Department’s Area Five detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is unclear what led to the argument and subsequent shooting.

Ardelean is due to appear in bond court on Monday, where further details about the case may be revealed. The police have not provided any information about the relationship between Ardelean and the victim or any possible motives for the shooting.

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence in Chicago. The city has been grappling with high levels of crime and shootings for many years. Efforts to address the problem have been ongoing, but the issue persists.

Residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The safety of the community is of utmost importance, and cooperation between law enforcement and residents is crucial in preventing and solving crimes.

As the investigation continues, the Chicago Police Department will be working diligently to gather evidence and interview witnesses. It is hoped that a thorough investigation will provide answers and justice for the victim and their family.

This is a developing story, and more information may be released as the investigation progresses..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...