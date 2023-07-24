Body Found in North Eugene Identified as Hit-and-Run Victim

Authorities in Eugene, Oregon have identified a woman whose body was discovered early Friday morning as a hit-and-run victim. Lane County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from an employee at a local business who had found the deceased female body near some shrubbery in the area of Prairie Road and Leghorn Road.

The body had several recent injuries, indicating that the victim had been struck by a car. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on July 20. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the case and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect vehicle.

According to authorities, the suspect vehicle is believed to be charcoal or gray metallic in color and may be missing a sideview mirror. It may also have damage to the front end or the passenger side. The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information to come forward and contact them at 541-682-4150, selecting option 1, and referencing case number 23-3863.

The identity of the victim has been determined by the Sheriff’s Office, but it is being withheld until her next of kin can be notified. The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible driving and the consequences of fleeing the scene of an accident.

Hit-and-run accidents can have devastating effects on victims and their families, leaving them with physical injuries, emotional trauma, and financial burdens. It is crucial for drivers to remain at the scene of an accident and provide assistance to anyone in need. Fleeing the scene only compounds the tragedy and can result in serious criminal charges.

Law enforcement agencies rely on the cooperation of the public to solve hit-and-run cases. By coming forward with any information, individuals can help bring justice to the victim and their loved ones. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is committed to thoroughly investigating this incident and holding the responsible party accountable for their actions..

