Body Found in Greenville Lake Identified as Chuck Gilbert Shelton Jr.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found in Lake Cunningham on Sunday as Chuck Gilbert Shelton Jr., 38. The cause of death has been determined as a freshwater drowning.

The coroner’s office was alerted to the situation when the Greenville County emergency rescue dive team began searching for an individual in the lake on Sunday afternoon. Paramedics pronounced Shelton dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, Shelton was seen entering the lake near River Road in Greer. He was last seen above water about 15 to 20 feet away from a dock located near Lake Cunningham Road.

While Shelton’s death has been ruled an accident, the case remains under investigation by the coroner’s office. It is important to determine the circumstances surrounding the drowning and whether any factors contributed to the tragic incident.

Drowning incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of water safety. Whether it’s a lake, pool, or any body of water, it is crucial to exercise caution and take necessary precautions. This includes being aware of your surroundings, knowing your swimming abilities, and never swimming alone. It is also essential to follow any posted warnings or guidelines provided by lifeguards or authorities.

The loss of a life is always a devastating event, and our thoughts go out to Shelton’s family and friends during this difficult time. The investigation will hopefully provide them with answers and closure.

Kathryn Casteel, an investigative reporter with The Greenville News, provided this information. For any further updates or inquiries, she can be reached at KCasteel@gannett.com or on Twitter @kathryncasteel.

