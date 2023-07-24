Bailey Papes, Kalamazoo MI Water & Wastewater Engineer, tragically dies

It is with deep sadness that we share the tragic news of the passing of Bailey Papes, a dedicated Water & Wastewater Engineer from Kalamazoo, Michigan. Bailey’s sudden departure from this world has left us all in shock and disbelief.

Bailey was known for their exceptional skills and expertise in the field of water and wastewater engineering. Their dedication to ensuring the safety and efficiency of our community’s water resources was unmatched. Bailey’s work was not only vital to the functioning of our city, but it also had a significant impact on the lives of its residents. Their commitment to excellence and passion for their profession will be greatly missed.

Beyond their professional accomplishments, Bailey was a beloved family member and friend. They had a warm and caring personality, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. Bailey’s infectious laughter and kind heart touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know them.

As we mourn the loss of Bailey, our thoughts and prayers go out to their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that you respect their privacy as they come to terms with this devastating loss.

While the news of Bailey’s passing is still being confirmed and validated, the impact they had on our community and the memories they left behind will forever be cherished. May Bailey’s soul rest in eternal peace, and may their spirit continue to inspire us all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...