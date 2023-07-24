Arrests Made in February Homicide; Kenisha Rice and Sheldon Johnson Identified as Suspects

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of two suspects in connection to a homicide that occurred earlier this year. Kenisha Rice, aged 36, and Sheldon Johnson, aged 34, have been apprehended in California and are currently awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

The incident took place on February 6th at an apartment in the 8600 block of Starboard Drive. Police were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an unresponsive man. Sadly, upon arrival, law enforcement discovered the man deceased.

Following an extensive investigation, Rice and Johnson were identified as the primary suspects in the case. They are currently being held in the San Bernardino County Jail. The specific details regarding their involvement in the homicide have not been disclosed.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. The LVMPD Homicide Section can be contacted by phone at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

The announcement of these arrests brings hope to the victim’s family and friends, as well as the Las Vegas community, who have been anxiously awaiting progress in the case. The police department’s dedication to solving this crime serves as a reminder that justice will be pursued, no matter how much time has passed.

As Rice and Johnson await extradition to Las Vegas, the legal process will continue to unfold. The court proceedings will ultimately determine their guilt or innocence in the homicide. Until then, the community can find solace in knowing that the investigation is progressing and those responsible for this tragic event are being held accountable..

