Arrests Made in Deadly Tempe Shooting; Gang Members Including Victim Identified

Police have made arrests in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Phoenix in June. Makhyi Raykel Hinkle, 20, was arrested on July 21, while Zyonn Mantell Colbert, 21, was arrested at the same location. The shooting took place on June 20, when officers responded to a report of gunfire and found a vehicle that had been hit. One person died as a result of the shooting, while another victim remains in stable condition in the hospital.

New details about the shooting have been released in court documents. Dashcam video captured a white Kia Optima driving past the victim’s vehicle, with numerous gunshots coming from the rear passenger area of the Optima. A total of 24 .40 caliber cartridge casings were found at the scene. The Kia involved in the shooting was later discovered in Ahwatukee.

According to police, Hinkle and Colbert have ties to rival gangs. The person who survived the shooting is a documented member of the Park South Crips, while Hinkle and Colbert are members of the Southern Crips. There have been multiple shootings in Phoenix involving these gangs in the past two years, following the death of a Southern Crips member known as “Tre.”

Hinkle has a prior criminal history, with convictions related to assault, weapons, robbery, and theft. Both Hinkle and Colbert are facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, assisting a criminal street gang, and criminal damage. A judge has set a $1 million cash-only bond for both suspects, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of 48th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix. The area has been marked on a map for reference.

The arrests in this case bring some closure to the investigation into the deadly shooting. The police are continuing their efforts to address gang-related violence in the city and prevent further incidents..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...