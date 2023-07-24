ACP Shoots Dead Wife and Nephew, Commits Suicide in Pune: Probe Underway

In a tragic incident, a serving police officer in Pune, India, shot dead his wife and nephew before taking his own life. The officer, identified as Bharat Gaikwad, was an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) posted in the Amravati district. The victims were identified as Gaikwad’s wife Moni Gaikwad, aged 44, and his nephew Deepak Gaikwad, aged 35.

The incident took place at their residence in the Balewadi area of Pune in the early hours of Monday. According to the police investigation, Gaikwad was on leave and had returned home on Saturday. It is suspected that he opened fire at his wife and nephew with his private pistol around 3.15 am. He is also believed to have shot himself.

Gaikwad’s mother, two sons, and other family members were present in the house at the time of the incident. They heard the gunshots and immediately alerted the police. A police team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

The police have not found any suicide note so far, and the motive behind the incident is still under investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Borate stated that they are working to determine the cause of the tragedy.

Such incidents involving law enforcement officers are deeply concerning and raise questions about mental health and stress within the profession. It is crucial for authorities to prioritize the well-being of police officers and provide them with necessary support and resources to cope with the challenges they face.

This incident also highlights the importance of gun control measures to prevent such tragedies. Stricter regulations and better monitoring of firearm possession can contribute to reducing the risk of misuse and harm to individuals.

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of Moni Gaikwad, Deepak Gaikwad, and Bharat Gaikwad. It serves as a reminder of the need for better mental health support and gun control measures in society, particularly within law enforcement agencies..

