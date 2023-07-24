ACP Allegedly Shoots Wife and Nephew Dead, Dies by Suicide in Pune

An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in Pune city has allegedly shot dead his wife and nephew before dying by suicide at his home, according to officials. The 57-year-old officer, who was posted at Rajapeth Police station in Amaravati, had returned home in Pune on leave.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, said an official from Chaturshringi police station. The officer’s family resided in the Baner area of Pune city. He had come to Pune to spend the weekend with his family and the tragic incident occurred around 3:30 am.

Using his licensed revolver, the officer allegedly shot dead his wife and nephew. He is suspected to have died by suicide afterward. The officer’s son and nephew rushed to open the door upon hearing the gunshots, but they were met with gunfire as well. All three individuals died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as the police officer’s 44-year-old wife and 35-year-old nephew. The incident has left the community shocked and searching for answers as to what led to such a tragic event.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and seeking support when needed. If you or someone you know requires assistance, it is crucial to reach out to a mental health specialist. Several helplines are available for support, such as Aasra, Sneha India Foundation, Sanjivini, and Roshni Foundation.

The incident has sparked discussions surrounding the mental well-being of police officers and the need for mental health support within the police force. It also raises questions about the availability of resources and training to help officers cope with the stress and pressures of their job.

As investigations continue, authorities will work to uncover the reasons behind this tragic event. In the meantime, it is essential to prioritize mental health and create a support system that can help prevent such incidents in the future..

