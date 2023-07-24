42-Year-Old Man Identified as Victim in Prince Albert’s Second Homicide of 2023

Prince Albert, a city in Saskatchewan, Canada, has experienced its second homicide of the year. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was killed in an incident that took place on Saturday in the 300 block of 18th Street East, according to a news release from the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).

As the investigation continues, police are collecting forensic evidence and conducting interviews at the crime scene. They have identified the location as a known encampment, which presents challenges for the investigation. However, officers are employing protocols and approaches to address these complexities effectively.

Authorities are urging anyone with information or video surveillance from the area to come forward. They can contact PAPS at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, individuals can submit an online tip at p3tips.com.

This is the second homicide in Prince Albert this year. In the city’s first homicide, which occurred on May 6, a 45-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder. Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of 2nd Street East after receiving a 911 call. They discovered a 35-year-old woman dead and a female youth with non-life-threatening injuries.

These incidents highlight the need for continued efforts to ensure public safety in Prince Albert. The police are working diligently to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and bring those responsible for these crimes to justice. The community’s cooperation is crucial in providing information that can aid in the investigation and help prevent future tragedies.

It is important for residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. By working together, the city of Prince Albert can create a safer environment for its residents and prevent further acts of violence..

