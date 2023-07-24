24-year-old Indian student Gurvinder Nath killed in violent assault during carjacking attempt in Mississauga

A 24-year-old Indian student, Gurvinder Nath, was tragically killed in Canada’s Mississauga city on July 9. Nath, who was working as a food delivery partner, was assaulted by unidentified suspects in an attempt to steal his vehicle. According to reports, he was violently assaulted by multiple suspects and left critically injured. His vehicle was stolen during the attack.

Witnesses came to Nath’s aid, and he was rushed to a trauma center. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on July 14. Investigators believe that there are multiple suspects involved and that the food order was placed as a means to lure the driver to the specific area where the attack took place. An audio recording of the pizza order has been obtained as evidence.

The incident has shocked the community, and more than 200 people gathered for a candlelight vigil in Gurvinder’s honor. He had arrived in Canada in 2021 with plans to start his own business. His family described him as innocent and hardworking.

Hours after the incident, Gurvinder’s vehicle was found abandoned a few kilometers away from the site of the assault. The police believe that the suspects may have abandoned the vehicle due to unanticipated injuries to the victim. Several pieces of evidence have been recovered from the vehicle.

So far, no connection has been established between Gurvinder and his attackers. His body will be flown to India on July 27 with the assistance of the Consulate General of India in Canada. Siddhartha Nath, Consul General of India in Toronto, expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and praised the community for their support during this difficult time.

Gurvinder’s death highlights the need for increased safety measures and awareness for food delivery partners, who often face risks while performing their duties. The incident has shocked and saddened the community, emphasizing the importance of coming together to support the victim’s family and address the issue of violence against delivery workers.

The investigation into Gurvinder Nath’s death is ongoing, and authorities are working to apprehend the suspects responsible for this heinous crime..

