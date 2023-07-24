21-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Mississauga Apartment Identified as Pitch Phaunpa: Police Investigating Homicide

Peel police are currently investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman in Mississauga as a homicide. The incident occurred in an apartment building on Helene Street North, west of Hurontario Street. On July 20, officers were called to the building to check on the well-being of a female resident, where they discovered her deceased. The victim has been identified as Pitch Phaunpa.

According to police, the homicide is believed to have taken place between July 17 and July 18, although the cause of death has not been disclosed to the public. Authorities are urging anyone with information pertaining to the case to contact homicide investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

The tragic death of Pitch Phaunpa is a devastating loss for her loved ones and the community. Homicides are always deeply concerning and prompt a thorough investigation to bring justice to the victim and their family. Peel police are committed to uncovering the truth behind this incident and holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. It is crucial for the community to come forward with any relevant information that could assist law enforcement in their efforts. Cooperation from the public plays a vital role in solving cases and ensuring a safer environment for everyone.

The loss of a young life is a tragedy that affects us all. It is a stark reminder of the importance of valuing and protecting one another. As the investigation continues, the community must come together to support each other and work towards preventing such senseless acts of violence.

Peel police are determined to bring justice to Pitch Phaunpa and her family, and with the support and cooperation of the community, they hope to find the answers they seek. It is essential for anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation, as every piece of information can make a significant difference in solving this tragic case..

