19-Year-Old Franklin Castro Ordonez Identified as Stabbing Suspect Shot by Police

A man accused of stabbing multiple people in Montgomery County, Maryland, in a series of unprovoked attacks was shot and killed by police on Saturday. The suspect first attacked a woman at a thrift store before fleeing and attacking two women at a yard sale. All three victims were taken to hospitals, with one in critical condition, but are expected to survive. A fourth person, identified as a man, was also injured but did not require hospital treatment.

The series of stabbings came to an end when the suspect confronted police near a wooded area and was shot by officers. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Franklin Castro Ordonez of Gaithersburg, Maryland, died from his injuries. The officer who shot Ordonez was identified as Officer Justin Lee, who has been with the department for one-and-a-half years.

The shooting was captured by body-worn cameras, and the footage will be released within 14 days, according to Thomas Lester with the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

Silvestre Benitez, a local resident, witnessed the suspect running into a forest near his home and later charging towards him with a knife in hand. Benitez defended himself with a short stick from his car, but he emphasized that the suspect did not fear anything and charged towards the police officer.

The incident has raised concerns about public safety and the need for increased security measures. The community is awaiting the release of the body-worn camera footage to gain a better understanding of the events leading up to the shooting.

In the wake of this incident, it is important for the community to come together to support the victims and their families. It is also crucial for law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident to ensure transparency and accountability. The release of the body-worn camera footage will play a significant role in providing clarity and addressing any concerns or questions surrounding the shooting.

