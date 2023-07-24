16-Year-Old Boy Identified as Victim in Granada Hills Shooting

Family and friends have identified a teenager who was shot to death near the Granada Hills Recreation Center in an incident that also injured a 2-year-old boy. Thomas Kornswiet, 16, was shot and killed Wednesday night near the playground. A toddler was also hit by gunfire and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear if the teen and toddler had some sort of relationship.

Kornswiet’s family members have raised nearly $5,000 from a GoFundMe account that was set up. Their goal is $20,000. They’re also planning a car wash fundraiser in his honor at North Hills Baptist Church on Aug. 5.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning. Granada Hills, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, is known for its family-friendly environment and the tragic event has shaken residents. Many are calling for increased security measures in the area to prevent future acts of violence.

Local officials have expressed their condolences to the family and have promised to work diligently to find the person or persons responsible for the shooting. They are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The shooting serves as a reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in communities across the United States. Despite efforts to implement stricter gun control laws, incidents like this continue to occur, leaving families devastated and communities in fear.

It is important for community members to come together and support one another during these difficult times. Fundraisers and events, like the car wash fundraiser planned in Kornswiet’s honor, can help provide financial assistance to grieving families and also serve as a way for the community to come together and heal.

As the investigation into the shooting continues, the community remains hopeful for justice and for measures to be taken to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future..

