Woman’s Remains Found in 1985 Finally Identified as Michelle Lavone Inman, Search for Killer Begins

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a cold case from 1985. The remains of Michelle Lavone Inman, who was born in April 1961, were discovered that year in Cheatham County. Thanks to the help of a third-party company named Othram, Inc., investigators were able to identify her earlier this month.

Inman’s skeletal remains were found near a creek bank in March 1985 by a driver who had vehicle trouble along Interstate 24 West in Cheatham County. Although initially classified as a Jane Doe, investigators determined that the remains belonged to a white female who had been deceased for up to five months before being discovered.

In April 2018, a DNA profile was developed and entered into a database with the hope of eventually identifying the woman. In December of the same year, DNA analysts were able to locate the victim’s sister in Virginia, who confirmed that she had not been in contact with her sister for over four decades.

The investigation into Inman’s death has been classified as a homicide, although the cause of death has not been disclosed. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward by calling 1-800-TBI-FIND or emailing TBI.ColdCase@tbi.tn.gov.

This cold case serves as a reminder that no matter how much time has passed, law enforcement agencies are committed to pursuing justice for victims and their families. With advancements in technology and DNA analysis, cases that were once considered unsolvable are now being revisited and solved. The identification of Michelle Lavone Inman is a significant step towards finding her killer and providing closure for her loved ones.

If you have any information regarding this case, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, it is crucial to come forward. Your information could be the missing piece that helps bring the perpetrator to justice and provides answers for the family of Michelle Lavone Inman..

