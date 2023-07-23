Woman’s Remains Found in 1985 Finally Identified as Michelle Lavone Inman, Search for Killer Begins

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help in solving a cold case from 1985. The remains of a woman found in Cheatham County have recently been identified as Michelle Lavone Inman, born in April 1961. Inman’s skeletal remains were discovered near a creek bank by a driver experiencing vehicle trouble along Interstate 24 West, between mile markers 29 and 30.

Investigators were able to determine that the remains belonged to a white female who had been deceased for up to five months prior to discovery. Despite their efforts, the woman was classified as a Jane Doe for many years. However, in April 2018, a DNA profile was developed and entered into a database with hopes of identifying her. The breakthrough came in December when DNA analysts located the victim’s sister in Virginia, who had not been in contact with her for over four decades.

Inman’s death has been classified as a homicide, although the cause of death has not been disclosed. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to come forward with any information that may help solve the case. They can call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TBI.ColdCase@tbi.tn.gov with any tips or leads.

The identification of Michelle Lavone Inman was made possible with the assistance of Othram, Inc., a third-party company specializing in forensic genealogy. This breakthrough highlights the importance of utilizing advanced DNA technology and genealogical research in solving cold cases and bringing closure to families.

Cold cases like this one remind us of the need to remain vigilant in seeking justice for victims and their loved ones. The passage of time should not diminish our commitment to solving these cases and holding perpetrators accountable. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s plea for public assistance underscores the belief that someone out there may hold vital information that could help bring closure to this decades-old mystery.

If you have any information regarding the case of Michelle Lavone Inman, please reach out to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Your information could be the missing piece needed to solve this cold case and provide answers to Inman’s family..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...