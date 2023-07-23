Woman’s Remains Found in 1985 Finally Identified as Michelle Lavone Inman, Search for Killer Begins

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help in solving a cold case from 1985. The remains of a woman found in Cheatham County have been identified as Michelle Lavone Inman. Inman’s skeletal remains were discovered near a creek bank by a driver having vehicle trouble along Interstate 24 West.

It took nearly four decades for investigators to identify Inman with the help of a third-party company called Othram, Inc. They were able to develop a DNA profile and enter it into a database, eventually leading them to Inman’s sister in Virginia. The sister confirmed that she had not been in contact with Inman for over forty years.

Inman’s death has been classified as a homicide, but her cause of death has not been revealed. Investigators believe that Inman had been dead for up to five months before her remains were found. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is urging anyone with information about the case to come forward.

The discovery of Inman’s remains has brought renewed hope to her family and friends, who have been waiting for answers for over three decades. They are hopeful that someone with information will finally come forward, leading to the identification and capture of Inman’s killer.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TBI.ColdCase@tbi.tn.gov. Even the smallest piece of information could be crucial in solving this cold case and bringing justice to Michelle Lavone Inman and her loved ones.

Cold cases like this one highlight the important work of law enforcement agencies and the role that the public can play in solving crimes. It is a reminder that justice is not always immediate, but with perseverance and the help of the community, it can eventually be achieved..

