Woman’s Remains Found in 1985 Finally Identified as Michelle Lavone Inman; Search for Killer Begins

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is seeking the public’s help in solving a cold case from 1985 after identifying the remains of a woman found in Cheatham County. The victim has been identified as Michelle Lavone Inman, born in April 1961, with the assistance of Othram, Inc., a third-party company specializing in DNA analysis.

In March 1985, Inman’s skeletal remains were discovered by a driver who had vehicle trouble along Interstate 24 West in Cheatham County. The disturbing find was located near a creek bank between mile markers 29 and 30. The investigators were able to determine that the remains belonged to a white female and had been deceased for up to five months before being found.

For almost four decades, the victim was classified as a Jane Doe until a DNA profile was developed in April 2018. The DNA profile was then entered into a database, hoping for a potential identification in the future. In December, DNA analysts were able to locate the victim’s sister in Virginia, who had not been in contact with her for over 40 years.

Although Inman’s cause of death has not been revealed, her death has been classified as a homicide. The TBI is urging anyone with information about the case to come forward. They can call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TBI.ColdCase@tbi.tn.gov.

Cold cases like this one highlight the importance of advancements in DNA technology and the valuable role that the public plays in helping solve unsolved crimes. The TBI’s efforts to identify the victim and seek justice for Michelle Lavone Inman demonstrate their commitment to bringing closure to families affected by these cases.

As the investigation continues, it is hoped that the public’s assistance will lead to valuable leads or information that can help identify the perpetrator responsible for Inman’s death. By raising awareness about this case, it is possible that someone with crucial information may come forward, shedding light on what happened to Michelle Lavone Inman in 1985..

