Vigil Held for Esteban Sylvester, 12-Year-Old Allegedly Killed by Mother

Shelbyville, Tennessee, was filled with sorrow and disbelief as the community came together to remember 12-year-old Esteban Sylvester, who was found dead in his home on Monday night. The boy’s mother, Patricia Sylvester, has been charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide, after admitting to intentionally killing Esteban and attempting to kill his 4-year-old brother, Rafael.

Neighbors held a candlelight vigil on Saturday to honor Esteban’s memory. They described him as a happy, cheerful child who loved sports and his family. The tragedy has been difficult for the community to comprehend, as there were no apparent issues or red flags coming from the family’s apartment.

Parents in the neighborhood struggled to explain the situation to their own children, wondering what could have driven Patricia Sylvester to harm her own children. They expressed their desire to protect and support each other as mothers, offering help to those who may be going through mental struggles.

Lansanna Young, who worked at the elementary school Esteban attended, expressed her hope that something can be done to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future. She wants the children who have died at the hands of their parents to know that they were loved and that the community is here to protect and love them.

Esteban’s family shared that Rafael has been released from the hospital and is recovering. The family has planned Esteban’s funeral for Monday, July 24th, and is seeking assistance to cover the funeral costs and Rafael’s medical bills.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting and looking out for one another as a community. It is a call for increased awareness and vigilance when it comes to identifying signs of distress in families and providing resources to those who may be struggling mentally or emotionally. The tragedy of Esteban’s death should not be forgotten, and efforts should be made to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future..

