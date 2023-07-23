Two Men, Arvind Singh and Surendra Kumar, Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Meerut

Two men were shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants on Sunday afternoon near Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Arvind Singh alias Kallu and 32-year-old Surendra Kumar, both residents of Paali village in Hastinapur. They were fired upon while returning home in an auto-rickshaw around 4:30 pm near Karamchandpur trijunction.

The brutal daylight double murder has left the residents of Paali village in shock. In protest against the lack of arrests and the heinous crime, the villagers blocked the state highway connecting Hastinapur to Bijnor. The blockade was lifted only after the police assured them of quick action and formed special teams to apprehend the culprits seen in the CCTV footage.

According to the police, Arvind and Surendra were intercepted by bike-borne assailants wearing masks who fired eight bullets at them, instantly killing both. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but the police are hopeful of making a breakthrough soon.

The SSP of Meerut, Rohit Singh Sajwan, stated that the bodies have been sent for autopsy and will be cremated on Monday. He also assured the villagers that the police are taking the case seriously and are determined to catch the culprits.

At present, an FIR is yet to be registered as the Meerut police continue to investigate the broad daylight killing. The shocking incident has highlighted the need for increased security measures in the area to ensure the safety of the residents.

The families of the victims are not only mourning the loss of their loved ones but also demanding adequate compensation for their loss. The authorities must address their concerns and provide the necessary support during this difficult time.

The double murder in broad daylight has shaken the peaceful village of Paali and raised questions about the safety and security of the residents. It is essential for the police to swiftly solve the case and bring the perpetrators to justice to restore the faith of the community in the law enforcement agencies..

