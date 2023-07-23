“Trusted House Help and Friend Conspire to Kill NRI Employer: Ludhiana Murder Case”

A Canadian NRI named Baninderdeep Singh was tragically killed in Ludhiana, India on Monday by four masked assailants. The murder was planned by his trusted house help, Bal Singh, who had been living with the victim’s family for the past 15 years. Bal Singh was found at a railway station in Madhya Pradesh and taken in by Baninderdeep’s family.

According to the Ludhiana police, Bal Singh conspired with an old friend of Baninderdeep, Jagraj Singh, to carry out the murder. They hired four contract killers, identified as Jaspreet Singh, Sohil Ali, Varinder alias Vicky, and a minor boy. Bal Singh informed the contract killers about Baninderdeep’s location while accompanying him home from his farm house.

The contract killers intercepted Baninderdeep and Bal Singh near Thakur Colony and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. The victim succumbed to his injuries soon afterward. In an attempt to divert suspicion, the attackers also inflicted minor injuries on Bal Singh. However, CCTV footage helped establish a connection between them.

The police suspect that the motive behind the murder was a property dispute. Baninderdeep’s parents had promised to take Bal Singh to Canada and give him a share in their property. However, the deceased opposed the idea. Additionally, Bal Singh had lied to a girl he wanted to marry, claiming to own a farm house. Baninderdeep exposed his lie, resulting in the girl rejecting Bal Singh’s proposal.

The murder of Baninderdeep Singh highlights the importance of trust and caution when employing domestic help. It is crucial to thoroughly vet individuals before allowing them into our homes and to maintain a vigilant attitude towards any suspicious behavior.

The Ludhiana police have arrested Bal Singh and are conducting further investigations into the case. This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the need for increased security measures and awareness to prevent such heinous crimes..

