Three Baton Rouge police officers on leave after armed suspect and Dyshon Williams die in College Drive shooting

Three Baton Rouge police officers have been placed on administrative leave following a deadly shooting that occurred on College Drive on Friday, July 22. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a custody dispute in the 2200 block of College Drive around 9:30 p.m. and encountered an armed suspect.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Dantonior Stalling, allegedly disregarded the officers’ verbal commands and pointed his gun at them. In response, the officers fired at Stalling. During the incident, officers also discovered an injured male victim, identified as 18-year-old Dyshon Williams, who they believe was shot by the suspect.

Both the suspect and the victim were transported to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. The Baton Rouge Police Department has placed the officers involved in the shooting on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy. The incident is currently under investigation.

This tragic event highlights the dangers that law enforcement officers face on a daily basis while carrying out their duties to protect the community. Custody disputes can escalate quickly, and it is crucial for officers to exercise caution and respond appropriately to ensure the safety of all parties involved.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. It is essential to determine whether the officers acted within the bounds of their training and protocols when using lethal force. The investigation will also seek to establish the sequence of events and the exact nature of the threat posed by the suspect.

In recent years, there has been increased scrutiny and public debate surrounding police shootings. Cases like this serve as a reminder of the complex dynamics involved in law enforcement encounters and the importance of transparency and accountability in the aftermath of such incidents. As the investigation unfolds, it is essential for the community to have confidence in the process and to trust that the truth will be uncovered..

