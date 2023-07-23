The Unsolved Murder of Kimberly “Kim” Nees: Who Killed Her?

The town of Poplar, Montana, was forever changed on June 16, 1979, when the body of Kimberly “Kim” Nees was discovered floating in the Poplar River. The investigation that followed, chronicled in the documentary “Dateline: Whispers in a Small Town,” aimed to uncover the truth behind this gruesome murder.

Kim Nees, a 17-year-old high school graduate, had a promising future ahead of her. She was cherished by her parents, excelled academically, and had plans to leave the small town for a life in the city. However, her dreams were shattered when she went missing on that fateful day.

The police quickly located Kim’s abandoned truck, which showed signs of a violent struggle inside. A trail of blood led them to the Poplar River, where they discovered her lifeless body. An autopsy revealed that she had been bludgeoned to death with a heavy object and had numerous bruises on her body.

Initially, the investigation faced many challenges. There was little information to work with, and no immediate suspects emerged. Kim was known to be friendly, with no known enemies. Witnesses were scarce, and the case seemed destined to go cold.

However, a breakthrough came in 1983 when a woman from Louisiana claimed that her stepson, Barry Beach, was a suspect in Kim’s murder. Barry had been Kim’s neighbor and had dated her sister. He eventually confessed to the crime, along with the murders of three other women in Louisiana.

Barry’s trial resulted in a conviction for first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to 100 years in prison without parole. Despite pleas of innocence, it seemed Barry’s fate was sealed.

But the Centurion Ministries, an organization dedicated to overturning wrongful convictions, took up Barry’s case. Through their investigation, they uncovered evidence suggesting that a group of girls, jealous of Kim’s popularity, may have been involved in her murder. Two of Kim’s schoolmates even confessed to their involvement, though they have since recanted.

Based on this new evidence, Barry’s conviction was overturned in 2011, and he was granted a retrial. Unfortunately, the Montana Supreme Court reinstated his conviction in 2013, sending him back to prison.

However, in 2015, Governor Steve Bullock granted Barry executive clemency, reducing his sentence to time served and ten years of probation. Barry now lives a quiet life in Montana, surrounded by his family and friends, still seeking justice and exoneration for the crime he maintains he did not commit..

