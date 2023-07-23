Six shot dead in protests; ex-governor aspirant Gitare Mbiuki found dead

On July 19, 2023, anti-government protests in Kenya turned violent, resulting in the deaths of at least six people. The protests took place in various cities, including Nairobi, Wote, Nakuru, and Kisumu. Over 30 individuals were also injured in clashes with the police.

Most of the victims were shot in informal settlements, highlighting the disproportionate impact of the violence on marginalized communities. In Nairobi, one person was killed in the Embakasi area and another in Mathare. Two individuals were shot in Kisumu, two in Nakuru, and one in Emali. Tragically, even children caught in the chaos were left nursing wounds in hospitals.

In addition to the casualties, more than 300 people were arrested for participating in the protests. The police records indicate that the victims were hit during confrontations that unfolded throughout the day. Those hospitalized had multiple injuries, reflecting the severity of the clashes.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, former Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial candidate, Gitare Mbiuki, was found dead in his car. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, with suspicions of either murder or suicide. Mbiuki’s body was discovered in the Kanyuambora area, more than 50 kilometers away from his Weru home. The police revealed that he was a licensed gun holder, but investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind his death.

In international news, a Kenyan woman was arrested in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, after over 2.3 kilograms of cocaine were found hidden in her luggage. The narcotics, valued at around Sh27 million in the international market, were concealed in two bags inside her suitcase. The woman had traveled from Nairobi, passing through airports in Ethiopia and Qatar before landing in Vietnam. The investigation into this drug trafficking case is ongoing.

Lastly, a bodaboda rider, Francis Esadia, was killed in a robbery in Kitengela, and a Nyumba Kumi official was shot and seriously wounded in a robbery incident in Kibera, Nairobi. The police are searching for the gangs responsible for these crimes.

These incidents underscore the pressing need for improved security measures and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing political tensions in Kenya..

