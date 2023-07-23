Security guard Bobby Smallwood killed in Portland hospital shooting

A security guard was fatally shot and another person was injured when a gunman opened fire inside a hospital in Portland, Oregon. The incident occurred on Saturday morning at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. The security guard, identified as Bobby Smallwood, was rushed to a trauma center but succumbed to his injuries. A hospital staff member who was also wounded is in stable condition.

Following the shooting, the hospital was placed on lockdown as responding officers searched for the suspect. The nearby Fred Meyer grocery store was also evacuated and searched, but the suspect was not found. However, the suspect was later spotted and pulled over by officers from multiple law enforcement agencies during a traffic stop in the city of Gresham, located east of Portland. The suspect was shot and killed by the officers. No officers were injured during the encounter.

The motive behind the hospital shooting is still unknown, and details about the circumstances leading up to the incident have not been provided. During the search for the suspect, a shelter in place order was issued for the hospital, but it has since been lifted. Good Samaritan Medical Center, part of the Legacy Health system, expressed deep grief over the tragic event and offered support to the loved ones of Bobby Smallwood and all those affected.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence in the United States and the vulnerability of public spaces, including hospitals. It also underscores the bravery and dedication of security personnel who put their lives at risk to protect others. The tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of implementing effective measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of both patients and healthcare workers.

As the investigation continues, authorities will work to determine the motive behind the shooting and any possible connections between the suspect and the hospital. The community mourns the loss of Bobby Smallwood and stands in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...