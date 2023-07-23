Police Launch Manhunt for Suspect in Edinburg Man’s Death: Juan Miguel Herrera Gomez Identified as Victim

Edinburg police are currently on the hunt for a suspect in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man. The victim, identified as Eric Michael Garcia, was found dead inside a vehicle on Garfield Avenue early Sunday morning. The authorities were responding to a shooting incident at around 2:11 a.m. when they discovered Garcia’s body.

The city of Edinburg has identified Juan Miguel Herrera Gomez, 38, as the suspect in this murder investigation. However, police were unable to locate Herrera Gomez at his McAllen home, and he is currently at large. The authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest and are actively searching for him.

The motive behind the shooting and the relationship between the suspect and the victim are unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with information regarding Herrera Gomez’s whereabouts to come forward.

Incidents like these are alarming and highlight the importance of community cooperation in solving crimes. The police rely on the help and support of the public to bring criminals to justice. If you have any information that could assist in this case, please contact the Edinburg Police Department immediately.

The loss of a loved one is always devastating, and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Eric Michael Garcia during this difficult time. It is our hope that the perpetrator will be swiftly apprehended and held accountable for their actions.

As a community, we must remain vigilant and support law enforcement in their efforts to maintain safety and security. By working together, we can create a safer environment for everyone. Let us stand united against violence and assist the authorities in bringing justice to those affected by this tragic incident.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Edinburg Police Department at the provided hotline or your local law enforcement agency. Your assistance could make a significant difference in this investigation..

