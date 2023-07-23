‘Our school community is devastated and heartbroken:’ Teen killed in Dennis boat crash Friday identified as Dover-Sherborn high school student

The tragic death of two teenagers in a boat crash off the coast of Cape Cod has left their communities devastated. Mauro, a talented lacrosse player and a great friend, and Sadie, who had a heart of gold and a love for adventure, were both well-loved members of their high school.

The boat involved in the crash had an Alabama registration and was equipped with powerful engines. The collision prompted a massive emergency response, with authorities including the US Coast Guard, State Police, and local police and firefighters rushing to the scene. Mauro’s body was recovered late Friday night.

The Cape and Islands district attorney’s office, along with State Police and local police, are currently investigating the cause of the crash. The details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

In the wake of this tragedy, the high school is offering counseling services to students, families, and staff. Crisis counselors from the Riverside Trauma Center and service dogs from the local police departments will be available to provide support and comfort during this difficult time.

Mauro, in an online profile, expressed her passion for lacrosse and her determination to continue her athletic and academic career in college. She credited her coach’s leadership for the team’s state championship win in 2022.

The Dover-Sherborn community, known for its strength and resiliency, is coming together to support Mauro and Sadie’s families. The school district is extending its sympathies and offering additional resources to parents who may need support.

As the investigation into the boat crash continues, the community mourns the loss of two young lives full of promise. The memory of Mauro’s smile and Sadie’s spirit will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved them..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...