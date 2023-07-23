New Zealand Shooting: Two Men Identified as Victims, Four Remain Hospitalized

On Thursday morning, a tragic shooting took place in Auckland, New Zealand, resulting in the deaths of two men and the injury of several others. The two victims have been identified as Solomona Tootoo, 45, and Tupuga Sipiliano, 44, both of Auckland. The police have expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased.

The gunman responsible for the shooting has been identified as Matu Tangi Matua Reid, a 24-year-old who had been working at the construction site where the incident occurred. Reid entered the site and opened fire with a pump-action shotgun, killing two people and injuring eight others. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but it is believed to be related to Reid’s employment at the construction site.

Reid had a history of family violence and was under a home detention sentence at the time of the shooting. It is still unknown whether he was shot by a police officer or took his own life. Police are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact circumstances and motive.

This tragic event has reignited the debate on gun control in New Zealand. The country has previously made changes to its gun laws in response to the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings. These changes included the introduction of a firearms register, which requires all firearm license owners to register their arms and related items. However, questions have been raised as to how Reid was able to obtain a gun while on home detention for charges relating to violence.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a full review into the circumstances surrounding the shooter’s home detention. Additionally, the incident has raised concerns about the effectiveness of New Zealand’s gun laws and the need for further reforms.

As the investigation continues and the community mourns the loss of the two victims, it is hoped that lessons will be learned from this tragic event to prevent similar incidents in the future. The focus remains on supporting the families of those affected and finding ways to improve the safety and security of the community..

