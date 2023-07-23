Missing Wichita Man Identified as Daniel Siebert After Body is Found in Grand Lake

A tragic incident occurred on Grand Lake in Oklahoma over the weekend, as witnesses reported seeing a man fall off his boat in the Duck Creek arm. The man has been identified as Daniel Siebert, a 47-year-old from Wichita. According to eyewitnesses, Siebert fell into the water on Saturday evening, and it appeared that the boat struck him after he went overboard.

Authorities from the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department launched a search and recovery operation. After an extensive search, Siebert’s body was found on Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety while boating. Accidents can happen, and it’s crucial to take necessary precautions to prevent such incidents. Wearing life jackets, maintaining a safe speed, and being aware of your surroundings are all essential elements of boating safety.

The Grand River Dam Authority Police were quick to respond to the incident and were able to bring the boat under control after it continued to circle in the water. Their prompt action demonstrates the dedication and professionalism of law enforcement agencies in ensuring the safety of individuals on the lake.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. It is a tragic event that has left a family grieving and a community in shock. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Daniel Siebert during this difficult time.

As boating season continues, it is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant and prioritize safety on the water. Accidents can occur suddenly, and it’s important to be prepared and take necessary precautions to prevent tragedies like this from happening. Stay informed, follow safety guidelines, and always be mindful of your surroundings while enjoying the beauty of Grand Lake and other bodies of water..

