Man Pulled from Lake Michigan Identified as Melvin Guzman

A tragic incident occurred at North Avenue Beach in Chicago on Friday evening, resulting in the death of a 21-year-old man. The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Melvin Guzman from the 3200 blk. of N. Keating. He was pronounced dead at 9:34 p.m.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that Guzman went under while swimming near a pylon. Chicago Fire Department divers were able to locate him and pull him out of the water just after 9 p.m. It is estimated that he had been in the water for approximately 15 minutes.

Emergency responders immediately began performing CPR on Guzman and transported him to Northwestern Hospital. At the time of his arrival, he was in critical condition. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, he did not survive.

Authorities have not released any further information about the circumstances leading up to the rescue. The Chicago Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into the incident to determine what may have caused the tragedy.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of water safety, especially during the summer months when people flock to beaches and lakes to cool off. It is crucial to exercise caution and be aware of potential dangers while swimming.

The loss of a young life is always heartbreaking, and our thoughts go out to Melvin Guzman’s family and friends during this difficult time. The community is urged to come together to support one another and to take necessary precautions to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As the investigation continues, authorities will work to gather all the facts surrounding the incident. It is essential to respect the ongoing investigation and allow the proper authorities to conduct their work..

