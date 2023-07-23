Man identified as Joshua Allen Hutton injured in officer-involved shooting in Blount County

An officer-involved shooting occurred in Blount County, Tennessee on Saturday morning, resulting in one person being injured. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the incident took place in the 2600 block of Old Chilhowee Road in Seymour.

The preliminary investigation revealed that someone called 911 for help, stating that a man was on his way to a home to confront someone living inside. Additionally, the man was reportedly threatening “suicide by cop.” Upon entering the house, he barricaded himself inside with a gun. Fortunately, the other individuals inside the house were unharmed and allowed to leave.

Law enforcement officers, including the Blount County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the SWAT team, responded to the scene. Negotiations with the suspect began, but the situation escalated when a member of the SWAT team shot and injured the individual inside the house. The suspect, identified as Joshua Allen Hutton, 38, was subsequently transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and later released into BCSO custody.

Hutton is facing three outstanding felony warrants, including domestic violence with aggravated assault, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest. In addition to these charges, he will also face additional felony charges related to the shooting. He is currently being held on a $135,000 bond for the new charges, but without bond for the previous charges.

Fortunately, no one else, including officers, sustained injuries during the incident. The TBI is conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter, and the deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

This incident marks the second officer-involved shooting in the state of Tennessee over the weekend, with the TBI agents investigating both cases. The authorities have not provided any further details regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting or the specific events that unfolded inside the house on Old Chilhowee Road..

