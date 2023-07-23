Man identified as Frank Foss Jr. shot and killed by police in Chelsea

A man was fatally shot by a Maine State Police detective during an altercation in Chelsea on Sunday. The man, identified as 28-year-old Frank Foss Jr. of Dresden, had arrest warrants issued by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and bail violations related to a prior domestic violence incident.

The incident occurred after detectives from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Maine State Police Tactical unit obtained a search warrant for a property on Hankerson Road in Chelsea. While searching the wooded area around the property, the detectives encountered Foss Jr. It was during this encounter that Foss Jr. pointed a handgun at a member of the Tactical Team, prompting State Police Detective Scott Duff to shoot and kill him.

Following the shooting, Detective Duff will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in any officer-involved shooting. The Attorney General’s Office will be conducting an investigation into the incident.

The shooting highlights the dangers faced by law enforcement officers in the line of duty. In this case, the officers were executing a search warrant and encountered an individual with arrest warrants who posed a threat. The use of deadly force by Detective Duff was a necessary response to protect himself and others from potential harm.

The incident also serves as a reminder of the importance of thorough investigations into officer-involved shootings. The Attorney General’s Office will conduct a comprehensive review to determine if the use of force was justified and in accordance with the law.

This incident will undoubtedly have an impact on the community and the families involved. It is a tragic reminder of the potential consequences of criminal activity and the risks faced by law enforcement officers. The investigation will provide clarity and hopefully bring closure to all parties involved..

