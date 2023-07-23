Lawsuit Filed Over Woman Killed in Trader Joe’s Shootout: Remembering Melyda Corado

On July 22, a rally was held in Echo Park to commemorate the five-year anniversary of the death of Melyda “Mely” Corado. Corado was the manager of a Trader Joe’s store in Silver Lake, and she was tragically shot and killed during a shootout between LAPD officers and a gunman who had barricaded himself inside the grocery store. The rally, organized by Corado’s family, aimed to remember her and also call for the LAPD to take responsibility for her death and implement changes to the way law enforcement handles similar incidents.

The events leading up to Corado’s death began on July 21, 2018, when the gunman, Gene Atkins, allegedly shot his grandmother multiple times and kidnapped his girlfriend. He led LAPD officers on a pursuit through Hollywood and Silver Lake before crashing outside the Trader Joe’s store. Witnesses reported that people inside the store fled in panic as officers struggled to make contact with Atkins. Corado, unaware of the ongoing situation, ran towards the store’s entrance and was shot and killed by officers firing at the store.

Since Corado’s death, her family has criticized the LAPD for what they deem as reckless actions and a lack of transparency and accountability. They have called for the department to provide information on the internal investigation of the shooting and have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the LAPD. The family’s attorney argues that the officers failed to follow the department’s deadly force policy when they shot towards a crowded grocery store.

While Atkins has been charged with murder in Corado’s death, the two officers involved were determined to have acted lawfully and were not faced with criminal charges. The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office stated that Corado being accidentally struck by the officer’s gunfire does not negate the lawfulness of their actions.

As the family continues to seek justice and accountability, their lives have been forever changed by the loss of Corado. They describe the pain of not being able to share their lives with her and look forward to the future together. A trial for the wrongful death lawsuit is scheduled for October, and the family hopes to find closure and hold the LAPD accountable for their actions..

