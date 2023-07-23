Hospital Security Guard Fatally Shot in Oregon; Suspect Killed by Police

Tragedy struck at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Oregon, when security guard Bobby Smallwood was fatally shot. The suspect, who was armed with at least one firearm, was later neutralized by police in Gresham, a community located approximately 15 miles east of Portland. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown as authorities have not disclosed any details about the suspect.

In response to the shooting, police quickly arrived at the hospital and worked alongside the hospital staff to provide aid to the injured guard. Smallwood was transferred to another medical facility, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Unfortunately, Smallwood was not the only victim of this tragic incident. Another staff member was also shot but is currently in stable condition. The identity of this staff member has not been revealed, and the hospital has confirmed that no patients were harmed during the incident.

According to witnesses, the shooting began after a visitor to the hospital made verbal threats towards the staff. Three to four gunshots were reportedly heard during the incident.

Kathryn Correia, the president and CEO of Legacy Health, expressed profound grief over the incident and pledged unwavering support to Smallwood’s loved ones, the hospital’s patients, and all staff members affected by the tragedy.

The suspect was later located in Gresham driving a vehicle. Police cornered the suspect in a white and maroon van outside a U.S. Bank, but the suspect did not cooperate and was shot by the police. The suspect’s name has not been released yet, and it is expected to take several days before further information is disclosed.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers that security personnel and hospital staff face, even in places dedicated to healing and care. The loss of Bobby Smallwood has left a void in the Legacy Health community and beyond. As investigations continue, the hope remains that measures can be taken to prevent such incidents in the future, ensuring the safety of those who risk their lives to protect and care for others..

