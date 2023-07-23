Homicide Investigation Underway After Chad Runyan, 32, Fatally Shot in Mercer County

In the early hours of Sunday morning, tragedy struck in Sharon, Pennsylvania when a man was shot multiple times and later succumbed to his injuries. The Sharon Police Department received a call reporting shots fired in the vicinity of the 400 block of Baldwin Avenue around 1:43 a.m. Responding officers discovered the victim, identified as 32-year-old Chad Runyan, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Immediate medical attention was provided to Runyan by the first officers on the scene before he was transported to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, he tragically lost his life due to the severity of his injuries. The incident has prompted an active and ongoing investigation by the Sharon Police Department, in collaboration with the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office, the Mercer County Coroner’s Office, and the Sharon Fire Department.

The community of Sharon is left in shock and mourning following this senseless act of violence. The loss of a life is always a tragedy, and the circumstances surrounding this incident have only deepened the grief felt by Runyan’s loved ones. As the investigation continues, authorities are working diligently to gather evidence and identify the individual or individuals responsible for this heinous crime.

In times like these, it is vital for the community to come together and support one another. The City of Sharon Police Department, along with other local agencies, is committed to ensuring justice is served for Chad Runyan and his family. The authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

This heartbreaking event serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining community safety and working towards a society free from violence. As the investigation progresses, the community of Sharon will be eagerly awaiting updates and hoping for swift justice for Chad Runyan..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...