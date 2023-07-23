Greenacre Triple-Shooting Victims Identified as Clues Emerge

Three victims of a gangland shooting in Greenacre, south-west Sydney, have been identified, and detectives are now working under the assumption that only one of them was the intended target. Ahmad Al-Azzam, 25, was shot multiple times, including in the head, while sitting in his car on Mayvic Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. He is currently fighting for his life. Kaashif Richards, 22, and Achiraya Jantharat, 19, who were in a separate car 50 meters away, were also hit by bullets and rushed to the hospital. Mr. Richards remains in critical condition with a neck injury, while Ms. Jantharat is in stable condition with a back injury.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and while investigators suspect that Mr. Al-Azzam was the hitman’s target due to the high number of bullets focused on his car, the motive remains unknown as none of the victims have criminal records or known links to organized crime gangs. A shot was also fired through a second vehicle, which traveled through the male driver and hit the female victim.

Police officers who arrived at the scene performed CPR and are credited with saving the victims’ lives. Shortly after the shooting, a BMW believed to be the getaway car was found burned out two suburbs away in Regents Park.

Opposition police spokesman Paul Toole criticized Police Minister Yasmin Catley for not providing enough information about the ongoing gang war in Sydney and called for more proactive support for the police to address the spate of shootings occurring in broad daylight in public spaces.

The investigation is being carried out by the newly formed Strike Force Aplina, with around 20 investigators working to find the perpetrators. Detectives are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. The community is urged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police..

