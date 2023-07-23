Fourth Man Charged with Murder in Raymondville Shooting, Victim Identified as Ramiro Conde Jr.

In the latest development of the fatal Raymondville bar shooting, a fourth suspect has been taken into custody. Ramiro Conde Jr., also known as JC, was arraigned on Saturday and is now facing charges of murder and engaging in organized criminal activity. The shooting took place on July 5 at Linda’s Lounge, a local bar in Raymondville, Texas.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered two men lying side by side on the ground. The victims were identified as Guadalupe Ramirez, who tragically succumbed to his injuries, and Jose Luis Martinez, who was hospitalized. This incident shocked the community and led to an intensive investigation to identify those responsible.

Earlier in the week, three other individuals were charged in connection with the shooting. Rick Ramirez, Jose Angel Mendoza, and Rolando Mendoza all face charges of murder and engaging in criminal activity. They are currently being held on a $500,000 bond each. Now, with the arrest of Ramiro Conde Jr., the authorities believe they have all the key suspects in custody.

Ramiro Conde Jr. is also being held on a $500,000 bond. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation, and authorities are working diligently to gather all the necessary evidence. This incident has shaken the residents of Raymondville, and they are hoping for speedy justice to be served.

The arrest of the fourth suspect brings a sense of relief to the community, as they can now begin the healing process. However, it is important to remember that this is an ongoing investigation, and further details will be revealed as the case progresses.

The Raymondville bar shooting serves as a tragic reminder of the need for increased security measures and stricter gun control regulations. It is essential to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals enjoying their time at local establishments. The community of Raymondville stands united in their support for the victims and their families, as they seek justice for this senseless act of violence..

