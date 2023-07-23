Five Arrested in Chennai for Murder of Woman Vendor at Saidapet Railway Station, Including P. Rajeshwari

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has made significant progress in the investigation of the murder of P. Rajeshwari, a fruit and snacks seller from Adambakkam. On Wednesday (July 19) night, Rajeshwari was brutally stabbed to death by a gang at the Saidapet railway station. The GRP, with the assistance of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), has arrested five individuals, including the victim’s sister, in connection with the crime.

According to GRP Chennai Superintendent of Police Ponramu, the murder was orchestrated by V. Sakthivel, also known as Sakthi, who was involved in an illicit relationship with Nagavalli, the victim’s sister. Rajeshwari had threatened Sakthi with dire consequences for his relationship with her sister, leading him to plan her murder. Sakthi, along with three accomplices named Jagadeesh, Surya, and Johnson, used knives to carry out the gruesome act.

The police have successfully recovered the weapons used in the murder. In response to this incident, the GRP has increased the patrolling team by deploying 15 additional police personnel. The RPF has also intensified its vigilance by stationing field staff at railway stations, with one RPF officer and three staff members conducting ambush checks on the Chennai Beach-Velachery MRTS section during night hours.

To prevent unauthorized entry of anti-social elements, the RPF has implemented the ‘Dark night’ scheme in various suburban sections of the Chennai division. Additionally, the Southern Railway is speeding up the installation of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in 74 railway stations by the end of this financial year. Currently, 16 railway stations are already equipped with CCTV cameras.

The swift action taken by the GRP and RPF in apprehending the suspects and increasing security measures is commendable. It demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of railway passengers. By implementing measures such as increased patrolling, ambush checks, and CCTV installation, they are taking proactive steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

It is crucial for law enforcement agencies to continue their efforts to maintain a safe and secure railway environment. This incident serves as a reminder that constant vigilance and effective security measures are essential to protect the lives and well-being of passengers..

