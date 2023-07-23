Eric Bennett, Stevenson Uni. Ice hockey player, dies in car accident on July 22

Eric Bennett, a talented ice hockey player from Stevenson University, tragically lost his life in a devastating car accident on July 22. This heartbreaking news has been reported by numerous news articles, although it is important to note that the details surrounding his death are still being investigated. As of now, there has been no official confirmation or validation of Eric Bennett’s passing, leaving his friends, family, and the entire Stevenson University community in a state of shock and disbelief.

Eric Bennett was known for his exceptional skills on the ice and was a beloved member of the university’s ice hockey team. His dedication, passion, and sportsmanship left a lasting impression on his teammates and coaches alike. The loss of such a talented and promising athlete is not only a tremendous blow to the university’s sports community but also a profound tragedy for everyone who knew him.

In the midst of this developing story, the Stevenson University community is coming together to mourn the loss of Eric Bennett. Support and condolences are pouring in for his family, friends, and teammates, as they navigate through this difficult time. The university is providing grief counseling and support services to help students and staff cope with the profound loss.

As investigations continue, it is important to remember and honor Eric Bennett’s memory. His passion for the game and his impact on the ice hockey community will forever be remembered. May his soul rest in peace, and may his loved ones find strength and solace in the memories they shared with him.

