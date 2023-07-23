Colts Safety’s Father Identified as Man Who Allegedly Killed Bald Eagle

The identity of the person responsible for killing a bald eagle outside of Pittsburgh has been revealed as 50-year-old Rodney Thomas. What makes this case even more shocking is that Thomas’ son, Rodney Thomas II, is a safety for the Indianapolis Colts.

The alleged shooting occurred on May 12, when residents discovered one of two local mature bald eagles dead in a field. Linda Carnevali, a resident, expressed her devastation and confusion, stating, “We’re devastated that this would happen, and we don’t understand why somebody would do this.”

The Pennsylvania Game Commission swiftly launched an investigation, and within days, tips led them to the suspect. According to a statement from the commission, Thomas “admitted to all aspects of the crime.” Mount Pleasant Township Police Chief Matthew Tharp stated that the suspect will face appropriate state and/or federal charges once the investigations are concluded.

Bald eagles are considered a conservation success story in the United States, with their populations rebounding after being placed on the endangered species list. However, the penalty for killing an eagle in Pennsylvania is currently a summary violation fine of up to $200. To deter poaching, the state Senate recently passed a bill to increase the fine to $2,000.

On a federal level, the penalty for poaching a bald eagle can include a fine of up to $100,000 and up to one year in prison for a first offense.

Rodney Thomas II, who played college football at Yale, was a seventh-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts last year. He appeared in all 17 games last season, playing 63% of defensive snaps and intercepting four passes.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of wildlife preservation and the severe consequences that come with harming protected species. The public’s outrage and swift action taken by law enforcement in this case demonstrate the commitment to holding individuals accountable for their actions..

