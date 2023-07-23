Colts Safety’s Father Identified as Man Who Allegedly Killed Bald Eagle with Rifle, Rodney Thomas II.

The identity of the alleged poacher who killed a bald eagle outside of Pittsburgh has been revealed as 50-year-old Rodney Thomas, whose son, Rodney Thomas II, is a safety for the Indianapolis Colts. The shooting occurred on May 12 when residents discovered one of two local mature bald eagles dead in a field.

The community was devastated by the news, with Linda Carnevali expressing her disbelief and questioning why someone would commit such an act. The eagle pair had been a fixture in the area for nearly two decades, always seen together except when protecting their clutches or newly hatched eaglets. Recent reports indicated that two eaglets had recently hatched in their nest.

Shortly after the incident, tips led investigators to Rodney Thomas, who admitted to all aspects of the crime. The Pennsylvania Game Commission stated that they believe the suspect will face appropriate state and/or federal charges once the ongoing investigations are concluded. Bald eagles are considered one of the country’s greatest wildlife preservation success stories, with populations rebounding after being placed on the endangered species list.

However, the penalty for killing an eagle in Pennsylvania is currently only a summary violation fine of up to $200. To deter poaching, the state Senate recently passed a bill to raise the fine to $2,000. On a federal level, the penalty for poaching a bald eagle can include a fine of up to $100,000 and up to one year in prison for a first offense.

Rodney Thomas, who was a seventh-round pick out of Yale last year, played a significant role for the Indianapolis Colts last season, appearing in all 17 games and intercepting four passes. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting these iconic birds and the consequences for those who harm them.

In conclusion, the alleged poacher who killed a bald eagle outside Pittsburgh has been identified as Rodney Thomas. The incident has shocked the community, and there are hopes that appropriate charges will be brought against the suspect. This case highlights the need for stricter penalties to deter poaching and protect these majestic creatures..

