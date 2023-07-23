College Student Pulock Gomez Killed as Truck Hits Bike in Dhaka

A tragic accident in Dhaka claimed the life of a second-year HSC student and left his friend injured. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday in the Rampura area of the capital city.

The deceased student was identified as Pulock Gomez, aged 21, son of Bipin Gomez. His friend, Noyon, was also injured in the accident. According to Pulock’s brother-in-law, Roni Michel Rozario, the accident took place around 3 am in front of Better Life Hospital. Pulock and his friend were returning home to Norda from old Dhaka on a motorcycle after enjoying a meal of Biryani.

Both Pulock and Noyon were rushed to a private hospital in critical condition. However, due to the deterioration of Pulock’s condition, he was later transferred to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Unfortunately, the doctors on duty at DMCH declared him dead.

Confirming the incident, Sub Inspector Mehdi Hasan of Hatirjheel Police Station stated that a truck collided with the motorcycle, resulting in the tragic accident.

The news of Pulock’s untimely demise has left his family and friends in shock and mourning. Losing a young life due to a road accident is a painful reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for stricter measures to prevent such accidents.

Road accidents continue to be a major concern in Dhaka, with reckless driving and poor road infrastructure being contributing factors. It is crucial for authorities to take immediate action to improve road safety measures and enforce traffic regulations to protect the lives of citizens.

The loss of Pulock Gomez is a tragedy that should serve as a wake-up call for everyone to prioritize road safety. It is essential for drivers, pedestrians, and policymakers to work together to create a safer environment on the roads and prevent further loss of lives..

