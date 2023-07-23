Auckland Shooting: Solomona To’oto’o and Tupuga Sipiliano Identified as Victims

The two men who were tragically killed in a shooting at an Auckland construction site have been identified as Solomona To’oto’o, 45, and Tupuga Sipiliano, 44. The incident occurred when 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid opened fire with a pump-action shotgun inside a high-rise building in downtown Auckland. The shooting spree lasted for approximately 40 minutes, resulting in the injury of ten people, three of whom sustained serious injuries. Reid was later found dead after engaging in a shootout with the police.

Both To’oto’o and Sipiliano were work colleagues of the gunman, although the motive behind the shooting remains unknown. New Zealand’s Police Commissioner Andrew Coster suggested that workplace tension may have influenced the horrific rampage. The two victims, who were from Wattle Downs, have been formally identified, and their families have received sincere condolences from the police.

Reid had been previously sacked from his job at the building site, and he had been wearing an ankle bracelet as part of a home detention sentence for a serious assault in 2021. He had been given special permission to attend the worksite. His criminal record showed a previous assault from 2020 for which he was serving a community-based sentence.

The violent assault in 2021 left Reid’s partner with a fractured bone in her neck, among other injuries. Reid had denied any wrongdoing, claiming that her injuries were a result of rough sex. A cultural report submitted to the court revealed that Reid had witnessed domestic violence and physical abuse from a young age.

The shooting incident has left the community in shock and mourning. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the shooting and how Reid had acquired a firearm without a license. Meanwhile, four of the injured individuals remain in the hospital receiving treatment, including a male police officer who underwent surgery and another officer recovering at home..

