70-Year-Old Woman Killed While Trying to Stop Family Fight

A 70-year-old woman lost her life in Zirakpur while she was reportedly intervening in a fight between her family members on Sunday. The police have booked three individuals for the murder and are currently conducting raids to apprehend them.

The victim, identified as Sharifa, was a resident of Samrala town in Ludhiana. She had come to visit her daughter who lives in Adarsh Colony on Old Kalka road in Zirakpur.

According to the police, Sharifa’s daughter, Macchra, lives in a joint family. On Sunday, Macchra’s brother-in-law had a dispute with his three sons – Suraj, Shekhar, and Sagar, which quickly turned violent.

“Macchra’s brother-in-law was beaten up by his sons. Macchra had intervened to stop them, but the three sons attacked her,” explained a police officer. Sharifa bravely tried to save her daughter, but the trio turned their aggression towards her.

“They hit her with a glass bottle, which pierced her chest. She fell to the ground, and her family members rushed her to Dhakoli hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared her dead on arrival,” added the officer. The three accused have been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and the police are conducting raids to apprehend them.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers of intervening in family disputes, especially when they turn violent. It serves as a reminder for individuals to exercise caution and seek help from authorities rather than putting themselves in harm’s way.

The loss of Sharifa’s life is a devastating blow to her family, who will now have to cope with the grief and loss. It is essential for society to come together and support the family during this difficult time, while also demanding justice for the heinous crime committed. The authorities must ensure that the culprits are apprehended swiftly and brought to justice..

