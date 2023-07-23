49-year-old man identified as Shawn Stewart shot and killed in Randallstown

A homicide investigation is currently underway in Randallstown, Maryland, following a shooting incident on Saturday night. The incident occurred at around 9:20pm when officers received reports of gunshots in the 8600 block of Lucerne Road.

Upon their arrival, the police discovered a man outside a residence with a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Shawn Stewart, a 49-year-old individual. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact the police at 410-307-2020. The investigation is still in progress, and any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could potentially help in identifying and apprehending the perpetrator(s) responsible for this tragic incident.

Crimes like these are a reminder of the importance of community involvement in keeping our neighborhoods safe. It is crucial for residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the authorities. By working together with law enforcement, we can help prevent and solve crimes, ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities.

In times like these, it is also essential to support the family and friends of the victim. Losing a loved one to violence is an unimaginable tragedy, and they will need all the love and support they can get during this difficult time. It is our responsibility as a community to come together and offer our condolences, help, and comfort to those affected by this heartbreaking loss.

As the investigation continues, it is our hope that the perpetrator(s) will be swiftly brought to justice, providing closure for the family of Shawn Stewart and ensuring the safety of the community. Let us stand together and work towards a safer and more peaceful future, where incidents like this become a thing of the past..

