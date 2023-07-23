21-year-old suspect arrested in connection with shooting and robbery of tobacco trader in Pune

The Pune City police have apprehended a 21-year-old man in connection with a robbery and shooting that occurred on July 19. The suspect, identified as Suraj Waghmode, was arrested on Saturday night. Two other suspects involved in the crime are still at large, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.

The incident took place in the Swargate area when the victim, Latesh Hasmukhlal Suratwala, was on his way home with an employee on his two-wheeler. Three men on a motorbike blocked their path near Ganesh Kala Krida Manch and one of them fired shots at Suratwala. The police investigation revealed that a total of four rounds were fired, with two hitting Suratwala and one aimed at his employee. Suratwala sustained bullet wounds on his back and thigh but is now out of danger.

After shooting the victims, the assailants snatched a bag containing Rs 4 lakh from Suratwala. The police believe that the suspects had been monitoring Suratwala’s movements prior to the attack. They also discovered that the victim had been followed by three individuals on a motorbike earlier in the month when he was carrying cash home at night. Following this incident, Suratwala changed his route and started bringing an employee along with him.

The crime took place on a road with limited traffic due to ongoing construction work for the Pune Metro, and there were no CCTV cameras in the area. The police are continuing their investigation and have dispatched teams to locate the remaining suspects.

The arrest of Suraj Waghmode is a significant development in the case, bringing the authorities closer to solving the crime. The police are determined to apprehend the remaining suspects and bring them to justice. Meanwhile, Suratwala is receiving medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of personal safety and the need for heightened security measures, especially in areas with limited surveillance..

