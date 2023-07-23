20-year-old student dies after participating in marathon in Madurai

A tragic incident occurred in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, where a 20-year-old college student lost his life due to a sudden cardiac arrest. The young man, identified as M Dhineshkumar, was a final year BE Mechanical Engineering student at Thiagarajar College of Engineering. He had participated in the ‘Uthiram 2023’ blood donation awareness marathon organized by Madurai Medical College.

The marathon, which aimed to create awareness about the importance of blood donation, was flagged off by Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian and commercial taxes and registration minister P Moorthy. Around 4,500 participants, mostly college students, took part in the event.

According to doctors at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Dhineshkumar started feeling unwell about an hour after completing the marathon. He went to use the restroom, where he began experiencing fits. Other students present at the scene immediately informed the doctors about his condition.

Dhineshkumar was rushed to the emergency ward of GRH at 8.45 am. Despite receiving life-saving treatment, his blood pressure and pulse were extremely low. Sadly, he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at 10.45 am.

This unfortunate incident has left the college community and the entire city of Madurai in shock. The young student’s untimely demise serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of taking care of one’s health.

It is crucial for individuals, especially young students, to prioritize their well-being and undergo regular health check-ups. Participating in physical activities and events like marathons is beneficial, but it is equally important to listen to one’s body and seek medical attention if any discomfort or unusual symptoms arise.

The organizers of the blood donation awareness marathon expressed their condolences to Dhineshkumar’s family and assured that they would review all safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, and the entire community mourns the loss of Dhineshkumar. May his soul rest in peace, and may his unfortunate demise serve as a wake-up call for everyone to prioritize their health and well-being..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...