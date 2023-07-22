Woman’s Remains Found in 1985 Finally Identified as Michelle Lavone Inman, Search for Killer Begins

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has recently identified the remains of a woman found in 1985 and is now seeking the public’s assistance in finding her killer. The victim has been identified as Michelle Lavone Inman, born in April 1961, thanks to the help of a third-party company called Othram, Inc.

Inman’s skeletal remains were discovered in Cheatham County near a creek bank in March 1985. The remains were found by a driver who was experiencing vehicle trouble along Interstate 24 West in Cheatham County. Investigators were able to determine that the remains belonged to a white female who had been deceased for up to five months prior to their discovery.

Initially classified as a Jane Doe, Inman’s case remained unsolved until April 2018 when a DNA profile was developed and entered into a database for identification purposes. In December, DNA analysts were able to locate the victim’s sister in Virginia, who had not been in contact with her for over four decades.

Inman’s death has been classified as a homicide, although the specific cause of death has not been disclosed. The TBI is urging anyone with information about the case to come forward. They can call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TBI.ColdCase@tbi.tn.gov.

Cases like Inman’s highlight the importance of utilizing advancements in technology and DNA analysis to solve cold cases. Through the collaboration of agencies and third-party companies, it is possible to provide closure for families and bring justice to victims.

The TBI’s efforts in identifying Michelle Lavone Inman serve as a reminder that no case is ever truly closed, and law enforcement agencies continue to work tirelessly to solve these mysteries. By reaching out to the public for information, they hope to gather crucial leads that may finally lead to the apprehension of Inman’s killer..

