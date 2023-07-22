Wendy Lane Human Remains Identified as John T. Belote; Victim Died from Gunshot Wounds

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the human remains found on Wendy Lane in Windsor, South Carolina. The body has been identified as 39-year-old John T. Belote from Graniteville. Last week, the Coroner’s Office, along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, launched an investigation after a body was discovered buried in the woods in the 300 block of Wendy Lane.

Three men have been arrested and charged with destruction, desecration, or removal of human remains in connection to this case. The Coroner’s Office conducted DNA testing to confirm the victim’s identity, which was then determined to be John T. Belote. Belote’s family had suspected that the body found was his, as he was last seen on June 28 in the Windsor and Graniteville area.

An autopsy conducted in Newberry, South Carolina, revealed that Belote’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the case.

This discovery has brought closure to Belote’s family, who had been searching for him since his disappearance. Losing a loved one is always difficult, but having answers about what happened can help with the grieving process. The family can now begin the process of mourning and seeking justice for Belote.

The Aiken County community is also affected by this tragic event. The discovery of human remains in a quiet neighborhood brings a sense of unease and raises concerns about safety. The investigation will hopefully provide answers and bring a sense of security back to the community.

As the investigation continues, law enforcement will work diligently to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable for their actions. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are committed to bringing justice to John T. Belote and his family..

