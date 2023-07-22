“Victim Identified and 2 Suspects in Custody After Body Found in Stillwater: Dylan Lewis Named as Deceased”

An arrest has been made in Stillwater, Oklahoma, after police discovered a body in a wooded area near Sixth and Drury. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Dylan Lewis. The Stillwater Police Department responded to the scene on Friday morning after receiving reports of a body found. Investigators were able to identify one suspect in the case and executed a high-risk search warrant to apprehend him. The suspect was taken into custody without incident on Friday evening.

Through witnesses and statements, authorities learned of a second suspect in the case. Investigators located and arrested the second suspect early on Saturday morning. Both suspects are now facing charges of first-degree murder, although their names have not been released until they are formally charged.

The discovery of the body and subsequent arrests have shocked the community of Stillwater. Residents are grappling with the tragic loss of a young life and the realization that such violent crimes can occur even in their quiet town.

Law enforcement agencies are working diligently to gather evidence and build a strong case against the suspects. The motive behind the murder has not been disclosed, and police have not provided any further details about the circumstances surrounding the crime.

As news of the arrests spreads, the community is coming together to support the family and friends of Dylan Lewis. Vigils and memorials are being organized to honor his life and provide comfort to those grieving his loss.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of community vigilance and reporting any suspicious activity to the authorities. It also highlights the dedication and swift action of law enforcement in bringing suspects to justice.

As the investigation continues, residents of Stillwater are urged to remain cautious and report any information that may assist the police in their efforts. The community will undoubtedly rally together to support one another during this difficult time and seek justice for Dylan Lewis..

