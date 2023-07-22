Tragic Death of Sydney Lohr: Saint Lawrence University Mourns the Loss of Promising Student in Fatal Car Crash

Sydney Lohr, a 21-year-old student at Saint Lawrence University, tragically lost her life in a car crash on July 14. The incident occurred as she was leaving her shift and attempting to cross the road near the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue. The crash, which took place around 11 pm, resulted in fatal injuries for Lohr.

Authorities have confirmed that Lohr was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road, but no charges have been pressed at this time. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Lohr’s funeral details have been released, and she will be laid to rest on July 26 at 10 am local time. Her obituary reveals that Lohr was a graduate of Nichols and a rising Senior at St. Lawrence University. She was pursuing dual majors in psychology and government and was also a member of the executive board of the Chi-Omega sorority.

Following her tragic death, friends and co-workers have posted condolence messages for Lohr. Cole’s Buffalo, a local bar near where the crash occurred, also shared a heartfelt message on Facebook, expressing their devastation at the loss of their friend.

Sydney Lohr’s family and friends have expressed their grief and described her as a vibrant and energetic individual. One student described her as “the most ALIVE person” they had ever met, while another called her “an amazing human – as good as they come.”

Condolences have poured in from various individuals who did not know Lohr personally but were deeply moved by her story. One person left a message on her obituary expressing their prayers and condolences to Lohr’s family.

Authorities are currently investigating the crash and seeking any information that may help determine the cause of the incident. The loss of Sydney Lohr has left a profound impact on her loved ones and the community, as they mourn the loss of a promising young woman..

